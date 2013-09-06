(Adds items)
SANTANDER
Qatar's sovereign fund to take a 5.2 percent stake in
Santander Brasil due to a convertible bond operation announced
in 2010, Expansion reports.
FERROVIAL
The mayor of U.S. city Chicago put the brakes on a deal to
lease the city's Midway Airport because one of the two bidders
dropped out.
One of the consortia included Ferrovial. The other -
combining Industry Funds Management and Manchester Airport Group
Plc - was the one that dropped out a source close to the
consortium told Reuters.
For more, click on
TELEFONICA
Telecom Italia investor Marco Fossati urged Telefonica to
decide what to do with its stake in the Italian company and said
the time was ripe to join a consolidation wave in the telecoms
industry.
