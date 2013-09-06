(Adds items)

MADRID, Sept 6 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Qatar's sovereign fund to take a 5.2 percent stake in Santander Brasil due to a convertible bond operation announced in 2010, Expansion reports.

FERROVIAL

The mayor of U.S. city Chicago put the brakes on a deal to lease the city's Midway Airport because one of the two bidders dropped out.

One of the consortia included Ferrovial. The other - combining Industry Funds Management and Manchester Airport Group Plc - was the one that dropped out a source close to the consortium told Reuters.

TELEFONICA

Telecom Italia investor Marco Fossati urged Telefonica to decide what to do with its stake in the Italian company and said the time was ripe to join a consolidation wave in the telecoms industry.