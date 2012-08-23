* Ad spending to fall 12 pct in Spain this year
* Media outlets close, thousands of journalists out of work
* Prisa, Mediaset Espana, Antena 3 report drops in profit
By Clare Kane
MADRID, Aug 23 Spanish news organisations are
being forced to cut staff and budgets as advertising revenues
plummet, eroding the quality and range of the media at a time
when the country is facing its worst economic crisis in a
generation.
Media companies across southern Europe are feeling the
strain as advertising spending falls in line with collapsing
consumer confidence. But only Greece is expected to perform
worse than Spain this year.
"For the quality of journalism, these are difficult times,"
said Carlos Barrera, professor of Modern Spanish Media and
Politics at the University of Navarra.
Following Spain's transition to democracy in the late 1970s,
dozens of newspapers and broadcasters started up.
Since 2008, 57 outlets have closed and 8,000 journalists
have lost their jobs. For the rest of Spain's 40,000
journalists, their average salary has more than halved since the
country's boom turned to bust four years ago.
Speculation is mounting that Madrid may have to take the
drastic step of seeking a full international bailout to prop up
its tottering economy. But even-handed newspaper coverage of
such a rescue now looks remote.
"The situation, with this level of unemployment, with
effectively fewer media outlets, and this level of uncertainty,
means we're losing democracy," said Elsa Gonzalez, President of
the Federation of Spanish Journalist Associations (FAPE).
As the centre-right government makes deep cuts to try to
drag Spain out of the crisis, a narrower range of media is
covering events, leaving the influential left-leaning El Pais
newspaper and its sister radio station Cadena Ser as the only
large media outlets likely to take a critical stance on the
government.
After El Pais, the next two most popular generalist papers,
El Mundo and ABC, tend to the right and are more sympathetic
towards the increasingly unpopular People's Party.
Spain's only mainstream left-wing newspaper, Publico,
cancelled its print edition earlier this year and now only
operates online.
In recent months, right-leaning media have stopped using the
word "cuts" and use "adjustments" instead.
But with the mainstream press recording a 12.5 percent fall
in circulation in the first four months of the year, Spanish
newspapers are struggling to make their mark.
Budgets are under pressure and editors increasingly rely on
political opinion pieces, news agency copy and celebrity gossip
to attract readers and stay in business. Reporters have fewer
opportunities to travel to cover stories.
"Everyone's looking for a way to differentiate themselves
from the competition, but at the same time, with fewer ways to
do that, there's more uniformity," said Barrera.
Three of Spain's four free newspapers, which were popular
with a commuters whose numbers are shrinking as unemployment
rises, have closed, with only one publishing an online version.
Total advertising spending will fall by 12 percent in Spain
this year, according to media agency ZenithOptimedia. That
compares to a 10 percent fall in Portugal and a 5 percent dip in
Italy, and rises of 1 and 2 percent in France and Germany.
According to consultancy Infoadex, overall Spanish newspaper
advertising halved between 2007 and 2011 to 967 million euros
($1.2 billion).
Prisa, the media group which owns El Pais as well
as educational publishing and pay-TV operations, lost 61 million
euros ($76 million) in the first half of the year, despite
growth in Latin America. Ad sales dropped more than 10 percent
and now make up 22 percent of revenues from 23.4 percent a year
earlier.
Television advertising fell by 16 percent in the first six
months of 2012, according to Infoadex, denting the profits of
Spain's main broadcasters - Mediaset Espana, part of
Silvio Berlusconi's media empire, and Antena 3.
"In terms of print media, you've got a bit of a perfect
storm," said Harjinder Singh-Heer, managing director of media
analysis firm G2Mi. "On the television side, the story may be a
little bit more attractive."
Mediaset and Antena 3 operate a near duopoly with 48 percent
audience share and so are well placed to negotiate prices with
advertisers if the Spanish economy picks up, he said.
Prices for advertisements on private channels soared after
the government halted ads on public channels in 2010, said
Jonathan Barnard, head of forecasting at ZenithOptimedia.
If Antena 3 successfully merges with smaller rival La Sexta,
the independent broadcasters would be further strengthened.
BEYOND THE BUBBLE
Spain finds itself in a more difficult situation than its
neighbours because the media sector had grown too big since the
1970s. Pre-crisis it was not unusual for provincial cities to
have several newspapers and TV stations.
"There was a bubble, there were hundreds of newspapers,
advertising couldn't stretch to a crisis," said Bernardo Diaz,
director of the journalism department at the University of
Malaga.
Total advertising spending in traditional media hit a peak
of 8 billion euros ($10 billion) in Spain in 2007. Spain, like
other countries, has also been hit by a general shift in
consumer habits to access media online, but the severity of its
crisis has accelerated and accentuated this process.
Analysts and companies expect the ad market to pick up in
Spain next year, but that depends on an improvement in the
economy and in consumer confidence, which is unlikely in a
country where retail sales have fallen for two years.
ZenithOptimedia said default in two euro zone countries
would drag advertising spending in western Europe down 4
percent.
"Everything depends on the evolution of the crisis. It's
also about finding new business models," said Diaz.
PUBLIC TELEVISION CONTROVERSY
Spain's public broadcasters don't have it much better than
the private stations, sacking staff as the government slashes
spending to meet EU budget rules.
The ruling People's Party was criticised for using its
parliamentary majority to choose a new head for state
broadcaster RTVE.
Since the PP put Leopoldo Gonzalez-Echenique, from hotels
group NH, in charge of RTVE in June, several prominent
journalists and the head of news have been forced out.
The dismissal of popular news presenter Ana Pastor, admired
for her tough interviewing technique, has particularly stirred
up controversy.
Pastor, presenter of RTVE's flagship breakfast show, was
offered another programme, the station said. Pastor disagreed.
"Whatever they say ... I know they got rid of me for doing
journalism," she said on Twitter.
The government has cut its budget for RTVE by 37 percent
this year. News agency EFE, in which the government holds a
majority stake, is also floundering as sales in the Spanish
market and its government funding fall, leading to lay-offs.
"Drowning public media like RTVE and EFE will reduce the
quality of information and therefore democracy," said FAPE's
Gonzalez.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
(Additional reporting by Borja Gonzalez; Editing by Fiona Ortiz
and Giles Elgood)