By Sarah White
MADRID Nov 3 Journalist Pedro J. Ramirez's
career has had as many twists and turns as Spain's modern
politics.
Once the young editor of a pro-civil rights newspaper after
the end of the Franco dictatorship in the 1970s, he went on to
found the conservative El Mundo daily that became a mouthpiece
for the cosy political elite that long ruled Spain in its wake.
Now he is launching El Espanol, one of a crop of new media
start-ups which, like a new young generation of Spanish
politicians, challenge an establishment they say has become
ridden with corruption and inefficiency.
"We want to influence politics through society, so that
people don't think that corruption is just something that
happens naturally," Ramirez, 63, said from offices housing 72
reporters focusing on investigative journalism.
Spain's harshest economic crisis since General Francisco
Franco's rule ended in 1975 has laid the ground for what some
believe will be a lasting shift in society that could already be
reflected in the outcome of a general election to be held on
Dec. 20.
The slump and a rise in poverty have shone a harsh light on
longstanding cronyism in business and political circles and the
inadequacies of a slow justice system.
At the same time, corruption scandals eroded faith in both
the ruling centre-right People's Party (PP) and the opposition
Socialists which for years have dominated government, helping
the rise of new parties from the market-friendly Ciudadanos to
the leftist Podemos.
While the PP should in theory be expected to benefit from
the first shoots of economic recovery, the election will for the
first time be a four-horse race and is likely to result in
alliances.
Surveys show Spain's media establishment suffered a similar
loss in trust during the crisis amid resurging concerns that the
national public broadcaster is too politicized and that indebted
newspapers groups are overly influenced by big advertisers,
including the government.
"There's a second transition happening in politics, on the
social front, in the economy -- and the media has to be there
too," said Braulio Calleja, co-founder of bez.es, a website
aiming to produce six deeply-reported current affairs stories a
day on themes such as corruption or constitutional reform.
But sites such as El Espanol or bez.es are not just trying
to push their credentials for independent journalism. Some are
explicitly campaigning for the types of deep-rooted reforms
advocated by the new parties gaining ground.
Ramirez even has a manifesto of sorts which includes moving
towards a more proportional German-style voting system, giving
judges greater independence, and even changing the Spanish
working day, which is longer than in many other countries but
often involves a long lunch break and is less productive.
The veteran editor is in many ways a questionable exponent
of this new trend in Spain, not least because he has been so
deeply associated with the old guard in media and politics.
He is a divisive character, who has rattled leaders with his
scoops but also courted controversy with El Mundo's digging into
whether Basque separatist militants ETA were behind a deadly
2004 train bombing -- as upheld by some pro-PP conspiracy
theorists even after judicial investigations sentenced members
of an Islamist cell.
Even Ramirez admitted he had not really planned to be at the
forefront of a media overhaul, having never imagined he would be
sacked from El Mundo.
A friend of former PP premier Jose Maria Aznar, whom the
paper had championed, Ramirez fell out with his PP allies in
recent years and blames its leaders for his dismissal in 2014
after the paper dug into a party financing scandal - an
assertion the PP rejected.
Now, with his fashion designer wife Agatha Ruiz de la Prada,
he was spotted at the front row of an event in February at which
Albert Rivera, Ciudadanos' 35-year-old leader, presented its
economic policy.
SURVIVAL
The other question is whether the start-ups have the
business model to survive in a tough sector where a quarter of
all journalism jobs were wiped out during the crisis, and with
many Spaniards still keeping a tight leash on spending.
The free online versions of El Mundo and El Pais, the two
most distributed general news dailies, still get the highest
number of monthly visitors, according to Comscore.
Spain's left-leaning eldiario.es website has managed to turn
a profit since launching in 2012, editor Ignacio Escolar said,
and a third of income now comes from its 12,000 subscribers,
gained thanks to a focus on unmasking the corrupt.
El Espanol has more than 10,000 after launching in
September, though Ramirez said 80 percent of its income will
likely come from advertising in the site's first year. He hopes
to get subscriptions up to 40,000 to 50,000 in the next two to
three years.
The site also carried out a crowdfunding campaign, raising
3.6 million euros from small donations and adding to its
start-up capital of 18 million euros in total.
"Some media outlets that are only three or four years old
have managed to very quickly pick up a big chunk of the
audience," said Ramon Salaverria, a journalism professor at the
University of Navarra.
"In the past few years it's become clear that upstart
political parties have won over voters from traditional parties,
and it's happening in the media too."
(Additional reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary and Julien Toyer,
Editing by Mark John and Angus MacSwan)