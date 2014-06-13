* Offer price set at 10 euros per share
* Shares to start trade on June 30
* Fifth property fund to list in Spain
June 13 Spanish real estate investment trust
Merlin Properties said on Friday it hoped to raise 1.5 billion
euros ($2 billion) through a stock market flotation.
Merlin is the fifth property fund to list in Spain,
capitalising on a surge of interest in real estate in the
country after a five-year downturn which pushed prices down by
over 40 percent.
Real estate investment trusts, or REITS, are listed vehicles
that typically invest in income-producing assets like rental
properties. The instruments carry tax advantages and attractive
returns.
Merlin will focus on the buying and managing commercial
property. The offer will be directed at institutional investors
and will initially be for 150 million shares at 10 euros each.
The new shares are expected to start trading on June 30.
Merlin had already secured more than 600 million euros in
investment commitments, the company said. There will be an
over-allotment option for up to 22.5 million further shares.
Credit Suisse will act as global co-ordinator for
the deal, while Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS
will act as bookrunners.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Sonya Dowsett;
Editing by Tracy Rucinski and David Holmes)