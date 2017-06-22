MADRID Hundreds more migrants found drifting in 16 dinghies off Spain's Mediterranean coast have been rescued over the last two days, Spain's maritime rescue service said on Thursday.

In total, 414 people were picked up and taken to the cities of Almeria, Malaga, Tarifa, Cartagena and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, in the latest of a wave of rescue operations.

Planes and helicopters from Spain's Maritime Agency, the Spanish Army and the Civil Guard took part.

In 2016, 6,726 migrants were rescued as they tried to enter Spain by sea, according to the Spanish coastguard.

