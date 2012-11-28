MADRID Nov 28 Spain's three biggest mobile
operators are teaming up to launch a service they hope will help
them better compete with the likes of WhatsApp, Viber and Skype,
which are luring customers with the promise of free phone calls
and messages.
The Joyn service from Telefonica's Movistar, France
Telecom's Orange and Vodafone will offer free
messaging, enhanced call features and in some cases free calls.
The move comes amid a sharp fall in the number of paid-for
text messages sent in recession-hit Spain, where the
unemployment rate stands at one in four and where WhatsApp is
the best-selling application on Apple Inc's App Store.
The service has become so well known that the local
government on the southern island of Tenerife has said officials
should use the application to cut mobile bills.
Joyn, which allows users to send video and pictures while on
a smart phone, is available for Android phones and will shortly
launch for Apple's iPhone.
More telecoms companies in Spain and globally are expected
to offer the service, which will be implemented across operators
in Germany later this year and in several European countries in
2013.
"This is the beginning of something that will cross most
operators in most countries," said Graham Trickey, senior
projects director at telecoms organisation GSMA.
Telefonica and Vodafone have lost hundreds of thousands of
clients in Spain this year since they stopped subsiding
smartphones, a policy Vodafone recently reversed.
Cash-strapped consumers are spending less on traditional
telecom services, a boon to Internet-based services like
WhatsApp and Skype.
The number of paid-for text messages sent in Spain dropped
to 1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2012, from 1.9 billion
in the same period the year before, according to the country's
telecoms regulator.
Operators are keen to maintain customer loyalty, even if
they are not making money from them. And Telefonica, Vodafone
and Orange could charge for some Joyn services in future.
"It's possible that in the future we could launch new
added-value services that could be paid for, for example better
quality videocalls," a spokeswoman for Orange Spain said.