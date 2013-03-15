MADRID, March 15 Competition among cellphone
operators in Spain intensified in January with a record 633,616
cash-strapped users switching mobile companies in search of
cheaper offers, data from telecoms regulator CMT showed on
Friday.
Another quarter of a million mobile customers abandoned
their cell phones entirely in January, the sixth consecutive
month of lines being terminated as rising unemployment and a
deepening economic recession hit Spaniards.
Spain's Telefonica and Britain-based Vodafone
each lost over 100,000 mobile clients to cheaper
operators like Teliasonera's Yoigo and so-called
virtual mobile operators.
Virtual operators have no infrastructure of their own but
rent capacity from established providers, selling services on to
consumers.
Telefonica fared better with its internet service, adding
27,920 lines in January thanks to a competitive bundled
internet, phone and TV package, but was still behind alternative
internet operators, which added 30,090 lines.