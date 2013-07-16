MADRID, July 16 The number of mobile phone
customers in Spain rose in May after ten months of declines in a
painful recession that has resulted in high unemployment and hit
operators' bottom lines, data from the telecoms regulator showed
on Tuesday.
The boost came from growing numbers of contract clients as
the pre-pay market continues to shrink, with low-cost virtual
operators - which rent network capacity from established
networks - leading the return to growth.
The mobile market grew by 31,326 connections overall in May
from April, with 97,187 people signing up for new contracts,
according to the regulator.
Virtual operators attracted 281,247 new clients, while
Spain's biggest mobile networks, Telefonica and
Vodafone lost connections.
Spain's government expects the recession-hit economy to
record growth in the second half of the year but consumer
confidence is likely to remain weak for some time during any
upturn as austerity cuts and a moribund job market discourage
spending.
The total number of mobile connections in Spain stood at
52.1 million in May, down 5 percent from a year before.
Virtual operators offer cheap deals that appeal to
cash-strapped consumers facing a record unemployment rate of 27
percent and many fixed-line specialists now bundle virtual
mobile services at rock-bottom prices with internet and
television.
Their market share grew to 11.1 percent in May from 7.7
percent a year earlier. Market leader Telefonica's slice of the
market dropped to 34.9 percent from 38 percent, while Vodafone's
share shrank to 25.5 percent from 28.2 percent in May 2012.
Competition remained fierce in May, with close to 600,000
Spaniards switching provider. Telefonica lost 199,048
connections overall and Vodafone shed 57,617 lines.