MADRID Oct 2 Ratings agency Moody's will
announce the results of a review of Spain's sovereign debt
rating, which currently stands just one notch away from losing
investment grade, some time this month, a spokeswoman said on
Tuesday.
Moody's last cut Spain in June 2012 from A3 to Baa3 and was
due to announce a review of the rating in September.
"Moody's review of Spain's rating is continuing to assess a
number of factors, including Spanish banks' capital needs, the
nature and size of support mechanisms, the recently released
2013 budget plan and the consequences for the euro area's crisis
management framework of the further advancement of a banking
union," the spokeswoman said in an email.