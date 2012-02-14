(Corrects COAG leader's name in paras 4 and 5 to Blanco from
Lopez)
* Spain fruit-veg exports 8.6 bln euros
* European Parliament to vote on Thursday
MADRID, Feb 14 Spanish farmers pelted the
European Parliament and Commission office in Madrid with
tomatoes on Tuesday in protest against a trade agreement with
Morocco that they say could put fruit and vegetable growers out
of work and add to high unemployment.
The reciprocal agreement lowers trade barriers on the entry
of primary goods - mainly fruit and vegetables - into the
European Union from Morocco in return for allowing processed
goods into the North African country.
Farmers from the COAG union plan to turn up with 500 tonnes
of oranges to another protest on Wednesday and further action is
set for Thursday, when the European Parliament is due to vote on
prolonging the agreement.
COAG leader Miguel Blanco estimated fruit and vegetables
accounted for half of all farm jobs in Spain and earned the
country 8.6 billion euros ($11.4 billion)a year in exports.
"In these times of crisis and unemployment, renewing the
accord would be a heavy blow to the economy and jobs. Increasing
the tomato quota alone would cost 350,000 days' wages a year in
Spain," Blanco said.
"The accord ... allows agribusiness with European capital to
produce in Morocco and sidestep environmental and labour
conditions required in the EU."
European Union data show Spain had the highest unemployment
rate in the 17-country euro zone in December at 22.9 percent.
($1 = 0.7566 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Roberts and Paul Hanna; Editing by Anthony
Barker)