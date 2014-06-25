MADRID, June 25 A deal on a 2.3 billon-euro debt
rescue for nine failed Spanish motorways has still not been
reached between Spain's government, banks and builders just
three weeks before a possible deadline for the first of those
assets to be liquidated, Spain's Public Works Secretary said on
Wednesday.
The meeting of creditors for the AP-36 motorway between
Ocana and La Roda, in the central region of Castille-La Mancha,
is to take place on July 18. Ferrovial and Sacyr
are shareholders in the road.
"We are still working on it, studying it with Brussels,"
Rafael Catala told reporters at a conference.
Asked if he thought that an agreement would be reached by
July he replied "I don't think so."
Talks have centred on creating a state-owned holding company
to manage the motorways with the minimum impact on state coffers
and without it constituting state aid.
(Reporting by Teresa Larraz; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)