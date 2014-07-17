* Creditors of bankrupt road firm to discuss options Friday
* Eight others could also face liquidation
* Under Spanish law, state on hook if road firm goes bust
* Maximum hit for deficit would be 3 bln euros - source
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, July 17 Creditors of a bankrupt Spanish
motorway business will meet on Friday to decide whether to
liquidate it, piling pressure on the government to come up with
a way to avoid billions of debt from nine failed toll road
companies ending up on its books.
After more than a year of negotiations between ministries,
banks and construction companies, the government has yet to find
a way of saving the motorway businesses without debt of over 4
billion euros ($5.4 billion) hitting its finances.
Spain wants to minimise the effect of any rescue on
Europe-agreed deficit targets as it negotiates the politically
difficult task of bailing out private sector operators with
taxpayers' money just two years after sinking over 40 billion
euros into the country's failed banks.
If the creditors of the AP-36, a toll road owned by
Ferrovial and Sacyr, reject a viability plan
put forward by its owners, the business will go into liquidation
and under Spanish law the government will have to pay its debts
of around 500 million euros.
Others could follow suit, with banks holding debt linked to
failed motorway companies of around 3.9 billion euros, with a
further 470 million of debt with builders.
The maximum hit for the deficit would be 3 billion euros, a
government source said.
"This long, drawn-out uncertainty is terrible. The problem
is not getting fixed and it won't solve itself," said a source
at one of the motorway owners.
"It's a case of saving them, or letting them fall. It's that
simple. Someone will have to make the decision."
Spain has pledged to reduce its public deficit to about 3
percent of GDP by 2016, implying some 35 billion euros will have
to be found in the three years from end-2013 to end-2016 to meet
the target. The deficit was 6.6 percent in 2013, and so a hit of
3 billion euros would make a challenging task even harder.
Ferrovial and Sacyr declined to comment. A spokeswoman for
the Ministry of Public Works also declined to comment on the
situation beyond saying the government was still working on a
solution. Seopan, the industry body that is negotiating with the
government on behalf of the builders, declined to comment too.
STAND OFF
Traffic on the nine toll roads, most of which connect the
capital Madrid to outlying towns, has failed to reach
sustainable levels during a recession.
Under Spanish legislation drawn up over 40 years ago, when a
private motorway goes bust, the state has to repay owners for
the cost of the land and the construction. The government has
sought a way of funding its obligations through public debt
rather than through the deficit.
Earlier this year, it proposed creating a holding company
for the assets of the nine motorways while forcing a 50 percent
haircut on the banks and paying the remaining debt, of around
2.3 billion euros, with a 30-year bond with a coupon of 1
percent plus a variable component dependent on the traffic on
the roads.
But banks rejected this because they said the coupon on the
bond was too low, as it compares with interest payments of over
5 percent on the government bond of this maturity.
"The coupon is so low, it would be like taking another cut
on top of the one we've already swallowed," said a source at one
of the creditor banks.
"We're waiting for some gesture from the government, but
there's been nothing," he added.
The government has also had problems convincing the European
Commission that such a scheme would not constitute state aid,
one source with knowledge of the matter said.
The European Commission said it was in contact with Spanish
authorities regarding plans to set up a public company to deal
with the highways in bankruptcy proceedings, but declined to
comment further.
($1 = 0.7392 Euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)