MADRID Jan 23 Madrid's Prado Museum has
started opening seven days a week and will lengthen its highly
visited special exhibitions to offset the pain of government
cutbacks.
Despite enjoying record attendance, the home of masterpieces
by Francisco Goya and Diego Velazquez is feeling the blow of a 6
million euro ($7.75 million) subsidy cut as Spain tries to rein
in its swollen deficit.
The Prado currently has a 42 million euro annual budget,
about half of which had come from public subsidies. That figure
will now fall to 30 percent of the total budget until 2013,
forcing the museum to make up for the shortfall.
"Museums are affected by the crisis without being in crisis
themselves," Prado director Miguel Zugaza said, referring to the
record 2.9 million visitors the museum received in 2011, the
bulk of which were foreigners.
On weekends tourists can be seen waiting in long lines
outside the museum to see a collection which also includes
Rembrandt, Rubens and El Greco as well as special exhibits such
as "The Hermitage", until March 25.
An exhibition organised in conjunction with the Louvre on
the last years of 15th century Italian master Raphael is
scheduled for June through September, followed by one on the
young 17th century Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck.
With its new hours, the Prado joins a select group of
international museums, including London's National Gallery and
the Netherlands' Rijksmuseum, that are open every day.
The new hours are expected to generate an extra 1.5 million
euros, Zugaza said. Corporate sponsors contribute some 6 million
euros a year.
The Prado's neighbours -- the Reina Sofia, home to Pablo
Picasso's 20th century Guernica, and the Thyssen-Bornemisza --
which together form Madrid's "Golden Triangle" of art, are also
studying steps to compensate for lower subsidies.
The two also drew a record number of visitors in 2011, with
the Reina Sofia receiving 2.7 million and the Thyseen 1.7
million.
($1 = 0.7740 euros)
