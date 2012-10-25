* Economist in shadows is top adviser to Rajoy
* Abrasive style complicates vital Berlin relations-sources
By Fiona Ortiz
MADRID, Oct 25 His face is frequently on
television and yet few Spaniards know his name; Alvaro Nadal is
central to Madrid's crucial but often tetchy relationship with
Berlin as his government edges towards taking an international
bail-out.
Nadal is Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's right-hand man as he
struggles to lift Spain out of its crisis. A fluent German
speaker with strong conservative credentials, Nadal ought to go
down well in Berlin, where Spain's fate in the euro zone crisis
will ultimately be decided.
Instead, the combative young economist is winning few
friends in Germany, which will have to put up much of the money
if Madrid finally seeks a euro zone rescue.
"Nadal is difficult. You could say he has become part of the
problem, rather than the solution. He is not a very good
listener and conversations with him are often not pleasant,"
said a high-level German official, who asked not to be named.
As director of the prime minister's economic office, Nadal
prefers to remain in the shadows. He appears regularly on
television at Rajoy's side, and yet he never speaks publicly.
Instead Economy Minister Luis de Guindos and Treasury
Minister Cristobal Montoro face the public as the government
imposes austerity and struggles with shaky public finances,
recession, joblessness and street protests.
Nadal, 42, is an unelected official, having given up his
seat in parliament along with fellow state secretaries when
Rajoy's conservative Popular Party (PP) won power last year.
Nevertheless, he exercises considerable power; he sits on
the PP's influential executive committee and sources say he acts
as arbiter in conflicts between de Guindos and Montoro.
The economist - who wears dark, half-rim glasses and
sometimes a three-piece suit - serves as one of Rajoy's
"sherpas", officials who prepare meetings between leaders and
often attend the top-level talks themselves.
MIXED MESSAGES
Nadal seemed to offer so much to the dialogue with Berlin.
For years he lived part-time in Germany where his wife worked at
the Spanish embassy, and he had hoped to use his neo-liberal
economic beliefs to help Rajoy build a strong relationship with
conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel.
But German officials complain they get mixed messages from
Nadal, de Guindos and Montoro, and say Rajoy has failed to sell
his economic reforms properly both at home and more widely
across the euro zone.
Spanish officials, for their part, say Germany has given
conflicting guidance on whether Rajoy should apply for aid,
which would allow the European Central Bank to buy Spanish
government bonds and help to ease Madrid's high borrowing costs.
Economists, diplomats, party insiders and euro zone sources
put part of the blame for the sometimes rocky dialogue on Nadal,
saying his combative style has become a liability for Rajoy.
Even at home critics say Nadal has not helped win allies in
Brussels and Berlin. "He's a guy who puts everyone off because
of his peculiar personality. He's tense, arrogant," said a PP
deputy who asked not to be named.
Reuters spoke to more than a dozen sources in Madrid,
Brussels and Berlin who either know Nadal, have met him, or have
been briefed on meetings he attended.
Much of their comment covered sensitive diplomatic or
domestic political matters and none of these sources wanted to
be named in this report. Reuters contacted Nadal a number of
times seeking his response to the specific criticisms, but he
declined to give any.
Several sources familiar with Nadal's thinking say he has
turned sour with the German government. "He thought Spain would
be a privileged partner for Germany, but he discovered they see
us otherwise, and his love and trust in Germany turned into a
negative view," said a political consultant with close ties to
the party.
One economist said Nadal had clashed with German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. However, a source in Rajoy's office
denied this and said relations with Berlin were generally good.
Sources said it was not clear whether Nadal's change of
approach to Germany was strategic or merely reflected a personal
frustration.
Some said he was behind a confrontational approach to Merkel
earlier this year. At that time Rajoy talked openly about how
Spain's problems with borrowing on the markets - where its costs
were close to unaffordable in anything but the short term -
could hurt the wider euro zone.
In effect, Rajoy was threatening to sink the euro unless the
European Central Bank came to Spain's aid with a bond-buying
programme. In the end, Germany called Rajoy's bluff. The ECB
came up with a plan but said it would buy Spanish bonds only if
Madrid signed up to a bailout plan with strict conditions.
Weeks later, Madrid has still announced no decision. Rajoy
and Nadal apparently believe the government must seek aid but
they are wary about the conditions and therefore moving forward
very slowly, taking advantage of the fact that borrowing costs
have moderated since the ECB announced its plan.
The strong ties they had hoped for with Germany have been
replaced by France.
"Rajoy has seen the limits of the relationship with Germany
and is concentrating on relations with France, where he
discovered an unexpected partner in Socialist President Francois
Hollande," said Jose Ignacio Torreblanca, Head of the Madrid
office of the European Council on Foreign Relations.
Torreblanca said Rajoy has taken care not to be seen as
teaming up with Hollande against Merkel. Instead, the alliance
is being built up through diplomatic channels and at the
ministerial level. Nadal speaks daily with his French
counterpart, said a source with knowledge of the matter.
RAJOY'S GATEKEEPER
Nadal, who is unrelated to Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal,
does not talk in public about his personal life. However, others
give glimpses of his life outside politics.
A cycling fan and student of military history, he and his
twin brother Alberto both graduated near the top of their class
at the ICADE business and law school in Madrid. A former
professor said Alvaro received a combined degree in economics
and law, and got top marks the year he took the civil service
examination for specialists in economics.
Nadal, who also studied as a post-graduate in the United
States at Harvard, declined to confirm his academic history or
any other detail about him in this story.
In the 1990s he worked in the economy ministry, and became a
disciple of then-Economy Minister Rodrigo Rato who later headed
the International Monetary Fund and remains a power in the PP.
After the PP lost elections in 2004, Nadal served as adviser
to the party's top economic policymakers, first Miguel Arias and
then Montoro, who are now agriculture and treasury ministers.
"He's a technocrat, but with political ambitions," said one
person familiar with his work.
Nadal is regarded at home and abroad as the prime minister's
gatekeeper. Along with Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de
Santamaria, he is one of Rajoy's most trusted confidants.
"FLAWED STRUCTURE"
Rajoy's promises to cut state spending as he tries to avoid
following Greece, Portugal and Ireland into a bailout have been
undermined by the economic malaise, which has hit tax income. In
June, Madrid negotiated aid of up to 100 billion euros for its
banks and a sovereign rescue is seen as just a matter of time.
Rajoy has tried to answer foreign concerns about his
policies by naming internationally-known orthodox economist de
Guindos to the economy ministry to sell the spending cuts and
reforms abroad. He has also placed Montoro, a long-time
political ally, at the treasury to soft sell the austerity
measures at home.
Protests have grown in Spain as spending cuts have hit
schools, hospitals and public sector wages. With de Guindos and
Montoro as equals - media have reported clashes between the two
- Rajoy himself heads the economic cabinet. Since he is not an
economist, Rajoy depends on Nadal to guide him.
Critics say Rajoy's cabinet structure is flawed and has led
to confusion over Spanish policy at home and abroad. It has also
allowed Nadal a good deal of influence.
"In the absence of an economy-finance supremo who calls the
shots, Rajoy has chosen to do that himself, which gives a lot of
power to Alvaro Nadal," said another political consultant, who
also asked not to be named.
Investors and euro zone sources say Spain's European
partners have concentrated on trying to figure out what Nadal's
position is, since they seem him as the final arbiter. "Nadal's
become the referee when Montoro and de Guindos disagree," said a
prominent economist, who did not want to be named.
The economist said Rajoy could achieve a more unified
message by naming an economic deputy prime minister to present
decisions after internal cabinet debate. But he said there are
few players with credibility at the European level who are also
trusted by Rajoy.