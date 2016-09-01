MADRID, Sept 1 Spain's NH Hotels said
on Thursday it had received a lawsuit from its largest
shareholder, China's HNA Group, against a motion
approved by other shareholders in June to oust HNA-appointed
board members.
Almost 60 percent of NH's shareholders had backed the motion
at its annual meeting to force out its co-chairman and three
other board members over what they said was a conflict of
interest from the Chinese conglomerate's takeover of a rival
hotel group.
NH said in a statement to Spain's market regulator that
HNA's Spanish subsidiary Tangla Spain, which owns 29.5 percent
of the NH hotel group, had filed the lawsuit with a Madrid court
and demanded the four decisions be reversed.
The lawsuit also contests that HNA has a conflict of
interest, NH said.
HNA, whose portfolio encompasses the aviation, finance and
tourism sectors, said at the time it had been "disenfranchised"
by the decision and expected the new board to act in the
interest of all shareholders.
The motion approved in June, proposed by British fund
Oceanwood Capital, stated that HNA's purchase in April of the
Carlston-Rezidor hotel group was a conflict of interest because
the acquired business competes with NH in European markets such
as Germany and Belgium.
Shareholders agreed to replace Co-Chairman Charles Mobus, a
U.S. banker, with Paul Daniel Johnson, and three Chinese board
members with Spaniards.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)