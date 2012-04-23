MADRID, April 23 Spain's 1,000-megawatt Asco II nuclear power station was running at 65 percent of capacity to allow maintenance work to take place, operators said on Monday.

Data from national grid operator REE and the CSN nuclear safety regulator showed Spain's seven other nuclear plants were operating normally and generating 7,090 MW between them, or 18.9 percent. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Nigel Davies)