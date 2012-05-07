MADRID May 7 Spain's 1,000-megawatt Almaraz II nuclear power station was disconnected on Sunday afternoon for scheduled refuelling due to take about 40 days, operators said on Monday.

Spain's seven other nuclear plants were working normally and generating 6,467 MW between them, or 18.4 percent of total demand for power, national grid manager REE and the CSN regulator said. (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Jesus Aguado)