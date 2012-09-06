MADRID, Sept 6 Nuclenor, which runs the
460-megawatt Santa Maria de Garona nuclear plant in Burgos, said
it will not ask for permission to continue running the plant
until it knows the outcome of energy reform due this autumn.
In July, the Industry Ministry revoked an order to close the
plant in 2013, giving Nuclenor the opportunity to apply for a
licence to run the plant until 2019.
Yet Nuclenor said in a statement late Wednesday that while
the plant, which is the oldest in Spain, met safety requirements
it could not be sure if the plant would remain economically
viable after the government presents its energy reform.
Energy sector reform has been delayed through the summer and
may now be presented in September. It is expected to set higher
taxes on electricity providers as the government battles to
reduce its public deficit, and a 24 billion euro ($30.25
billion) energy tariff deficit.
Nuclenor said it would apply to continue running the plant
as soon as government assurances over its viability were given.
Nuclenor said it would need to make an investment of around
120 million euros in order to keep the plant running.
($1 = 0.7935 euros)
(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Alison Birrane)