MADRID Nov 29 Spain's Economy Minister said on
Thursday that the sale of one of its nationalised lenders,
CatalunyaCaixa, is expected to be completed in the first months
of 2013.
Luis de Guindos told a news conference that the sale would
get done once the bank received a capital injection. The lender
is among several Spanish banks set to get European aid.
Meanwhile, the secretary-general of the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria told
the same news conference in Madrid that it was important that
activating the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme
remained an option.
He said it was the certainty of that support which was key
for Spain, while the actual timing of any potential aid was
secondary.