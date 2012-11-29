MADRID Nov 29 The secretary-general of the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
Angel Gurria said Spain's European partners should now state
clearly that financial aid would be granted if the country
requested it.
Gurria told a press conference that in that way, the aid
"bazooka" would not only be ready but also loaded, helping to
generate confidence.
The OECD on Thursday earlier said in a report that the
prospect of a quick recovery in Spain remained remote.
Regarding a potential rescue of Spain, the country's economy
minister Luis de Guindos also told reporters that the key factor
for the Spanish government was not so much "concrete and
specific actions" but more the mere existence of backstops, such
as the European Central Bank's bond-buying mechanism.