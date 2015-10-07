* OHL to raise 1 bln euros in share issue
* Shares offered at 62 pct discount to Tuesday's close
* Top shareholder poised to sell 9.54 pct stake before issue
(Recasts with details from prospectus)
By Carlos Ruano and Paul Day
MADRID, Oct 7 Spanish builder and toll-road
operator OHL on Wednesday said its main shareholder
would likely sell down its stake ahead of a planned 1 billion
euro ($1.12 billion) share issue that will be carried out at a
highly-discounted price.
The company, whose debt has mounted after an economic crisis
at home, said it would issue shares at 5.02 euros each, a 62
percent discount from their closing price on Tuesday. The price
was lower than analysts were expecting.
The chairman of the group, octogenarian billionaire
industrialist Juan Miguel Villar Mir, had said in September that
new shares would be issued at around or slightly below their
then market price of 12 euros per share.
In the share prospectus published on Thursday, OHL said its
main shareholder, Inmobiliaria Espacio -- the holding company
used by Villar Mir -- was "considering" a 9.54 percent sale of
OHL shares before the issue.
But in the Spanish version of the prospectus OHL said it had
"requested" banks to organise the sale.
The sale would still leave the main shareholder with a 50.01
percent controlling stake, which Villar Mir has said he would
maintain after the issue.
OHL shares closed down 0.7 percent at 13.050 euros, still
above the 7.73 euro theoretical ex-rights price (TERP), or the
market price a stock theoretically has after a new rights issue.
The company will use 632 million euros to pay down debt and
340 million euros to fund construction projects, it said on
Wednesday. It confirmed major shareholder Grupo Villar Mir would
keep a majority stake after the issue.
The new shares will start trading from Oct. 30.
OHL, which has aggressively borrowed against assets to fund
investments, had net debt of 5.7 billion euros at end-June,
giving it a net debt to earnings ratio - a measure of a
company's ability to decrease its debt - of around 5.
Analysts expect the funds from the share issue to reduce
this ratio to around 4.
OHL also said on Thursday it would buy back 300 million
euros worth of bonds from 3 different bond issues worth around 1
billion euros in total.
The share issue will be underwritten by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Securities, Societe
Generale, UBS, Banco Santander and Credit Agricole.
The company has also said it plans to sell engineering and
construction assets in the fourth quarter to reduce debt.
($1 = 0.8891 euros)
(Additional reporting by Liz O'Leary, Andres Gonzalez and Sonya
Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer and David Evans)