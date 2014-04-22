(Clarifies tariff details omitted in press release in first two
paragraphs)
MADRID, April 22 The Spanish division of French
telecoms group Orange said it would cut the price of a
package that includes broadband and fixed calls by 23 percent to
38.10 euros ($52.56) per month.
The offer does not include television services. New
subscribers also get an additional rebate, taking the monthly
fee to 35.10 euros for the first 12 months after sign up.
The move comes amid increased merger activity in the
telecoms sector, following years of falling company revenues and
price wars to retain cash-strapped customers during an economic
squeeze. Industry sources say Orange, the third-largest mobile
operator in Spain, is looking at acquisitions to bolster its
business, including broadband specialist Jazztel.
Vodafone, the largest mobile operator in Spain
after Telefonica, earlier this year agreed to buy local
cable company Ono, upping the heat on Orange to increase market
share in Spain.
($1 = 0.7248 Euros)
