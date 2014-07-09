PAMPLONA, Spain, July 9 Two men, one of them an
American, were gored by bulls on Wednesday as they took part in
Pamplona's bull run, a festival where red-scarved participants
race through the Spanish town's cobbled streets pursued by the
huge animals.
The 32-year-old American, from Chicago, was gored in the
thigh, a doctor told Spanish state television. The second man,
whose nationality was not immediately known, was aged above 25,
the doctor said. He had been gored in the chest and was taken to
hospital in a semi-conscious state.
A further three men were taken to hospital with lesser
injuries from the chaotic stampede down narrow streets. All the
injured were men. Few women take part in the run.
Wednesday's run was the third in the week-long festival made
famous by Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Sun Also Rises". The
festival features a daily bull run starting at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT)
that usually lasts around 3 to 5 minutes.
The festival has become a global tourist attraction, with
hundreds pouring into the small town every July. Many
participants drink all night before the early morning run. The
animals take part in a bull-fight in the afternoon.
A 27-year-old man from Madrid was the last person to be
killed during a Pamplona bull run after being gored in the neck
in 2009. There have been 14 fatalities over the past century at
the fiesta, which dates to the 13th century.
