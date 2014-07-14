PAMPLONA, Spain, July 14 A bull gored two men
after breaking away from the pack and chasing them through the
streets of Pamplona in the closing run of the San Fermin
festival on Monday.
For a week in July hundreds of people dressed in white with
red scarves join the daily "encierros" and are chased by bulls
through the Spanish town's narrow streets and into the bull ring
in a festival that has grown into a global tourist attraction.
Several men have already been gored by bulls during this
year's festival but Monday's run, the eighth and last, was
particularly brutal. One of the six bulls broke away from the
others and charged several runners, lifting two of them off the
ground on its horns and ripping through their legs.
Other participants tried to distract the bull and eventually
herded it into the ring. The runs usually last between three to
five minutes, and the bulls then appear in an evening bullfight,
when they are killed.
Five other men were injured in Monday's run.
Nine men were still in hospital on Sunday recovering from
injuries from the past week, according to the Navarra region's
hospital authorities.
One of them was Bill Hillmann, an American who co-wrote a
book called "Fiesta: How To Survive The Bulls of Pamplona". He
was gored in the thigh after he tripped and fell.
Many participants drink and dance all night before taking
part in the 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) event, though local authorities
have tried to clamp down on reckless behaviour in recent years.
Spanish media said over the weekend that Pamplona police
were looking for a young man who was seen trying to get a
dangerous "selfie" photo of himself on his phone as he ran
inches in front of the bulls.
He could be fined up to 3,000 euros ($4,100) if they find he
endangered other runners.
A 27-year-old man from Madrid was the last person to be
killed during a Pamplona bull run after being gored in the neck
in 2009. There have been 14 fatalities over the past century at
the fiesta, which dates back to the 13th century and was
depicted in Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Sun Also Rises".
Few women take part in the run.
