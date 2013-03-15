DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Aug 15
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events. -----------------------------------------------------------
MADRID, March 15 Spain will make it harder for people to take early retirement, in order to increase contributions to the social security system and make it more sustainable, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said at a news conference on Friday.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events. -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------