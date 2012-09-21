* Entry into force of 2011 pensions reform to be speed up
* Government mulls pensions freeze to save 4 bln euros
* Move would be welcomed by EU as part of rescue talks
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, Sept 21 Spain is considering freezing
pensions and speeding up a planned rise i n the retirement age as
it races to cut spending and meet conditions of an expected
international sovereign aid package, sources with knowledge of
the matter said.
The measures would save at least 4 billion euros a year as
well as fulfil recommendations in a European Union document
released in May which senior euro zone sources said was being
used as a blueprint for the terms of a sovereign aid programme.
The acceleration of the raising of retirement age to 67 from
65, currently scheduled to take place over 15 years, is a done
deal, the sources said. The elimination of an inflation-linked
annual pension hike is still being considered.
Spain, the new epicentre of the euro zone debt crisis after
Greece, Ireland and Portugal, is hesitating to apply for
external aid to handle a high public deficit and soaring debt.
Its borrowing costs fell on Thursday at an auction of a 10-year
benchmark bond but relief may be short-lived.
The new pensions steps, which could be announced as soon as
next week along with the 2013 budget, would send a strong signal
to investors that Spain is serious about implementing structural
reforms it has delayed because of the political cost.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who was forced earlier
this year to break campaign pledges such as not raising taxes,
repeatedly said he would not touch pensions, but he has few
options left to trim the budget after drastic cost cuts.
He toned down his language last week and said it would be
"the last thing" he would do. On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister
Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said the government was not
implementing any cut on the pensions "for the time being".
Sources with knowledge of the government's thinking said
Rajoy's comments were a sign that his stance was shifting.
"He just said that he would not cut the pensions. But did
you hear anything else? We both know that there are several ways
of cutting. One is to simply leave them steady against
inflation," said one of the sources.
A second source said the acceleration in the change in the
retirement age was backed by the government while a third
source, who discussed the issue with senior Spanish officials,
said a freeze was expected.
"Not increasing them is also an adjustment," the third
source said.
FREEZE
Many economists also believe a freeze is inevitable.
The 2012 budget earmarks a 1 percent inflation review - or
about 1 billion euros - but inflation is running close to 3
percent, meaning an extra 4 billion euros that would be paid to
pensioners in January but booked to the 2012 budget.
So cancelling this year's inflation-linked raise would save
the government about 5 billion euros.
For following years, based on annual inflation of 2 percent,
which is the reference used by the European Central Bank to set
its main rates, the adjustment would cost 4 billion euros.
"There is no way around it. You have to cut the link with
inflation and freeze the pensions next year," said Jose Carlos
Diez, chief economist at Intermoney brokerage in Madrid.
"And to me, that would be just a start... The pensions, the
unemployment benefits and the borrowing costs are eating up all
the efforts on the spending side so you need to act in those
areas," he added.
Both removing the inflation adjustment and accelerating the
retirement age increase are long-standing European Union demands
and any bond-buying programme to help Spain finance its debt
would insist on this conditionality, senior euro zone sources
said.
Countries which were previously rescued, such as Greece,
Ireland and Portugal all had to pass steep cuts on pensions.
In Greece, the cuts ranged from 20 percent to 40 percent,
while new pensioners had a 10 percent pay cut in Ireland and
Portugal scrapped the Christmas and summer extra payments.
SUSTAINABILITY
While an announcement could be made next week when the
government adopts the first draft of the 2013 budget, political
analysts say Rajoy may be tempted to wait until after a regional
election in his native north-western Galicia.
Rajoy performed especially well among pensioners when he was
elected in a landslide last year and his first move after taking
office was to restore the inflation adjustment his predecessor
Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero had removed in May 2010 when Spain
entered in the eye of the storm of the euro zone debt crisis.
Zapatero also passed last year a law to add two years to the
retirement age by 2027. Rajoy's People's party, then in the
opposition, voted against the change.
With unemployment soon to top 25 percent and set to remain
at high levels until at least 2015, the number of people
contributing to the state pension system has fallen to its
lowest level in 10 years and the sustainability ratio has
dropped to 2.39 workers per pensioner.
Taking into account the expected further increase in
unemployment and a rapidly ageing population, this ratio is set
to fall to 2 in the next months, a level which Spain should have
reached only in 2050 according to a 2011 report from the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
The government tapped 4.4 billion euros from an insurance
fund to make July and August payments to the 8.1 million Spanish
pensioners, about a fifth of the country's population.
It also said it could not rule out using the pension
guarantee fund -- meant only for emergencies - by the end of the
year to pay the pensioners their monthly cheque.