BRIEF-China First Capital announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Co
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
MADRID, March 12 Spanish fishing company Pescanova said on Tuesday it had detected discrepancies between its accounts and its bank debt.
The stock market regulator suspended trading in its shares shortly before the statement.
Galicia-based Pescanova, which catches, processes and packages fish on board factory ships, said in a statement released to the stock exchange that its auditor, BDO Auditores, was looking into the discrepancies. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
* Feng Chen has been appointed as an executive director as well as chief operating officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)