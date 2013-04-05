MADRID, April 5 Spanish fishing company
Pescanova said early on Friday it would file for
insolvency after failing to reach an agreement with its
creditors following more than a month of negotiations.
The company began talks with creditors to avoid seeking
creditor protection on March 1 after having accumulated debt of
at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion), which company
directors said could be higher.
Total debt is likely to be closer to 2.8 billion euros,
according to financial sources. The group is expected to report
2012 earnings figures on Friday.
In mid-March Galicia-based Pescanova said it found
discrepancies between its accounts and its bank debt a day after
the stock market regulator opened an investigation into the
company for possible market abuse.
"Given that it has not been possible in the short term to
reach an agreement with its lenders and that its financial
situation is at risk of deteriorating, the board ... has decided
to seek creditor protection," Pescanova said in a statement to
the market regulator shortly after midnight on Friday.
Pescanova, which catches, processes and packages fish on
factory ships, is the latest in a growing list of Spanish
companies which have been forced to the wall amid a deep and
prolonged recession.
The group's creditors, according to a banking source,
include Sabadell, Caixabank, Popular
, Santander, BBVA and Bankia
.
Pescanova's shares have been suspended from trading since
March 12.
($1 = 0.7780 euros)
