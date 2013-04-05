* Boardroom disagreements, distrust lead to stalemate
* Auditors replaced; 2012 results expected on Friday
* Pescanova has up to 2.8 bln euros debt -sources
(Adds Spanish regulatory demands)
By Carlos Ruano and Tomás Cobos
MADRID, April 5 Spain's Pescanova, one
of the world's largest fishing companies, is filing for
insolvency after a month of boardroom battles ended in stalemate
and put the future of the debt-laden group at risk.
Negotiations with creditors are deadlocked and the group is
at odds with its auditors amid an atmosphere of mistrust and
management infighting, sources told Reuters.
"It's a boat that's drifting, but it hasn't sunk," a banking
source told Reuters.
Thursday's day-long board meeting ended early on Friday
without agreement as shareholders locked horns over the role of
the company's chairman and main owner, Manuel Fernandez, with
many wanting him to step down, a source present at the meeting
said.
Pescanova, which catches, processes and packages fish on
factory ships, is the latest in a raft of Spanish companies
forced to the wall in a prolonged recession and credit crunch.
The group made a net profit of 25 million euros ($32.13
million) in the nine months to the end of September 2012, but
has debts of at least 1.5 billion euros after massive expansion.
Financial sources put the borrowings at closer to 2.8
billion euros.
AUDITORS SUSPENDED
The company suspended its auditors, BDO, and has said it
will hire forensic auditors to examine its accounts after
reporting discrepancies in its books on March 12, a day after
the market regulator said it would investigate the fishing firm
over possible market abuse.
Spanish stock market regulator CNMV threatened to sanction
the company on Friday after it failed to provide requested
information on the state of its accounts. Pescanova has yet to
present audited 2012 results.
Several sources close to the company told Reuters that BDO's
refusal to approve the accounts sparked tensions between board
members and among shareholders, leading to a breakdown in talks.
Another source with knowledge of the company said Pescanova
would soon file a legal complaint against BDO. A source close to
the company said it was already in talks with Deloitte and
PriceWaterhouseCoopers for a new audit.
Pescanova kicked off talks with creditors in early March
after it failed to present 2012 results by an end of February
deadline and had three to four months to find a solution.
Credits disputed the company's statement on Friday that the
failure to reach a debt restructuring deal triggered the
insolvency move.
"Not being able to reach an agreement with creditors is just
an excuse, because they didn't even sit down with us and they
have never given us what we needed to refinance their debt,"
said a source at one of Pescanova's lenders.
MARKET ABUSE
A source close to Pescanova's board said mutual distrust
between the company and its auditors and fights between
executives had resulted in "an unmanageable situation that led
to this decision that could mean an intervention and possibly
haircuts".
Pescanova said it hoped to find a solution with creditors to
guarantee the rights and interests of its workers, creditors and
shareholders and assure the continued management of Pescanova.
The company, which has been operating for more than 50
years, employs 10,000 people around the world, including around
1,500 in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia, home to Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy.
The group's creditors, according to a banking source,
include Spain's biggest banks, Sabadell, Caixabank
, Popular, Santander, BBVA
and Bankia.
Trading in Pescanova's stock, much of it held by retail
investors, has been suspended since March 12. The share price
fell 74 percent to 5.91 euros over the 12 months up to the
suspension.
($1 = 0.7780 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado and Paul Day; Writing by
Clare Kane; Editing by Julien Toyer and Leslie Adler)