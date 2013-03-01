(Adds filing for insolvency, context)
MADRID, March 1 Spanish fishing firm Pescanova
said on Friday it had filed for insolvency having
failed to sell part of its salmon farming business, joining a
growing list of companies struggling to stay afloat in a
drawn-out recession.
The company, based in the northwestern city of Pontevedra,
now has up to four months to renegotiate its debt with creditors
under Spanish law.
Pescanova, which had debt worth 1.52 billion euros ($1.99
billion) at the end of September last year, struggled in the
last months to make its investments into farmed crustaceans and
fishes profitable.
Its main shareholder - with 14.5 percent of the equity - is
Manuel Fernandez de Sousa-Faro. He has also been the CEO of the
company for more than 30 years.
Spain's stock market regulator earlier suspended trading in
Pescanova's shares after the company failed to release results
before an end of February deadline.
Pescanova said in a statement it had not posted results
because it was waiting to close a deal to sell part of the
salmon farming business and that it would have to restructure
its debt if the deal was unsuccessful.
Other Spanish companies, including real estate firm Reyal
Urbis, the organiser of the Miss Spain beauty pageant
and solar panels company Isofoton have gone to the wall in
recent weeks as banks call in outstanding debt and toughen
conditions with clients as part of a clean-up of the banking
sector.
Pescanova's share price has dropped 26 percent over the last
year. It closed at 17.40 euros ($22.75) on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Robert Hetz; Editing by Clare
Kane and Elaine Hardcastle)