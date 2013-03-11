BRIEF-Z-Obee Holdings posts FY profit attributable US$1.4 mln
* Board of directors do not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
MADRID, March 11 Spanish fishing firm Pescanova , which started insolvency proceedings on March 1, said on Monday it had temporarily suspended the hiring of Houlihan Lokey as its financial adviser.
The company said it had not formalised all the terms of the contract for Houlihan Lokey to advise it on restructuring, which need to be approved by Pescanova's board once the company's 2012 results are drawn up. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce important approvals from Illinois gaming board