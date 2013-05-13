MADRID May 13 Troubled Spanish fishing company
Pescanova, which filed for insolvency in April, is set
to be granted a 55 million euro ($71.4 million) loan from its
bank creditors to keep operations going, two sources familiar
with the situation said.
"It's been agreed that Pescanova will get 55 million euros
in financing, although the deal has not been definitively signed
yet," said one of the sources, on condition of anonymity.
A spokesman for Pescanova declined to comment.
The two sources added that Royal Bank of Scotland,
one of Pescanova's creditors, is not participating in the new
loan, though other existing bank lenders - principally Spanish
banks - are.
Mishaps at a fish farm in Portugal were in part behind the
problems at debt-laden Pescanova, though its insolvency has
since revealed other problems and the company is being
investigated for possible market abuse.
Pescanova's insolvency filing mentioned debts of 1.5 billion
euros but financial sources have said that total debt is
probably more than double that amount.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White; Editing
by Richard Chang)