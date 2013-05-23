MADRID May 23 A Spanish High Court judge has
charged the former chairman of fishing firm Pescanova,
Manuel Fernandez de Sousa, with falsifying information and
insider trading, according to a court document published on
Thursday.
Pescanova, one of the world's largest fishing firms, filed
for insolvency in April and the dealings of Sousa, who sold a
large stake in the firm in the months before the insolvency
petition, have come under scrutiny.
The company filed for insolvency on 1.5 billion euros ($1.9
billion) of debt but financial sources believe total debt is
more than double that amount.
Sousa was removed in April from the helm of the firm he had
run for more than three decades and the High Court has now
called him to testify on July 1.
In a radio interview earlier on Thursday, he denied any
wrongdoing.
"I sacrificed everything for Pescanova. If I had not
believed in this company, I wouldn't have kept my shares and I
wouldn't have provided 10 million euros in liquidity," he said
on Cadena Ser radio.
"If I had wanted to use insider information, I would have
sold everything and I would have left," he added.
Sousa's lawyers were not immediately available to comment on
the court ruling, while Pescanova declined to comment. Sousa
could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.7766 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer and Mark
Potter)