By Jose Elías Rodríguez
| MADRID, March 26
Last year Spanish politicians
were full of hope for legislation that promised to clamp down on
digital piracy, encourage the creation of local online
entertainment outlets and boost a sector which is among the
bright spots in a deeply troubled economy.
It may not work out that way.
Since a new law came into force at the start of this month,
internet traffic has anyway been switching away from websites
providing links to copyrighted material, which were targeted by
the law, towards peer-to-peer or content-sharing services
instead.
That trend has been set by the closure of Megaupload, the
global file-sharing website shut down by the U.S. government in
January, which was one of the main links to the Spanish websites
the country's new law aimed to bust.
Without Megaupload, many of the pirates have simply
re-directed their activity towards peer-to-peer platforms to
access copyrighted material. Such platforms are not covered by
the new legislation and have been protected in Spanish courts.
"It's going to be very difficult to close or try to close
those sites when lawsuits have been dismissed," said Victor
Domingo, head of web-surfers association Asociacion de
Internautas that aims to fight internet censorship.
Spain is one of the few countries where courts have declared
that peer-to-peer sites can operate legally.
This has left companies like U.S.-based Netflix
still for the time being shunning the Spanish market, one of the
world's largest copyright violators. Local companies say that
hesitation leaves Spanish content demand unanswered.
"Internet has to be part of the distribution chain. There
are more and more people who are willing to pay," Juan Carlos
Tous, chairman of a Spanish version of Netflix called Filmin,
said at a recent sector conference in Madrid.
About half of Spanish adults admit to having downloaded
audiovisual content from the Internet for free, according to a
poll by the state-run CIS public opinion surveyor.
The Sinde-Wert law, named after the Socialist and
centre-right People's Party ministers who brought it to life,
went into effect on March 1 but has faced sharp criticism from
people on both sides of the piracy debate.
Copyright owners say it is too weak and does not provide
ways of reaping the potential benefit of the Internet, while
internet companies claim it is too strict.
FRESH LOOK
But both sides agree consumers should have legal access to
quality online content, raising the need for a fresh look at
copyright law.
"We have to try to find an attractive business model that
combines copyright protection but also offers access to culture
under reasonable and legal conditions," Susana de la Sierra,
head of film and audiovisual association INCAA said.
Intellectual property-related businesses and services
account for about 4 percent of gross domestic product in Spain,
which is facing its second recession in three years.
Illegal downloading of film and music was worth 5.3 billion
euros ($7 billion) in the first half of 2011, according to a
report by research group IDC commissioned by a Spanish copyright
lobby.
Spain's Sinde-Wert law has attracted international interest
as lawmakers across the globe succumb to industry pressure to
find a sustainable model for online content over the long term.
The closure of Megaupload came hot on the heels of two
online bills in the United States - the House of
Representative's Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and the Senate's
Preventing Real Online Threats to Economic Creativity and Theft
of Intellectual Property Act - which failed to pass amid fierce
opposition within the technology community.
"Spain is the only country in the world to implement such
decisive action against internet piracy," U.S. ambassador to
Spain Alan D. Solomont said a recent conference in Madrid.
"For both U.S. and Spain the road to recovery is innovation
... and innovation needs strong regimes to protect intellectual
property."
Yet in Spain at least, digital entertainment providers still
want deeper legislation before entering the market.
The issue of economic recovery is sensitive in Spain, where
the jobless rates is nearly one in four. The technology sector
is one of the few that posted jobs growth in Spain in 2011.
The rise of advertising, which has suffered during Spain's
economic hardships, on the Internet is an added push to find a
definitive solution.
Online advertising in Spain was worth more than 860 million
euros in 2011, just behind newspaper ads at 1 billion and TV at
2.2 billion, according to data by consultancy Infoadex.