MADRID, Dec 28 The sudden rise of a new
anti-establishment party has transformed Spanish politics a year
before a general election, forcing the centre-right government
to veer away from austerity and the left-leaning opposition to
scramble for new leaders.
In just a year since its founding, the party "Podemos" - We
Can - has overturned the two party system in place since Spain
embraced democracy in the 1970s. It is now polling around even
with the ruling People's Party (PP) and main opposition
Socialists, and has even led in some polls.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's PP has unveiled a raft of
new, populist-tinged measures, such as an anti-corruption bill,
new monthly payments for the long-term unemployed and the first
rise in the minimum wage in two years.
The Socialists have replaced their leaders in search of
fresh faces that would have more electoral appeal. Further to
the left, the former Communists have announced similar plans.
But Podemos activists say the mainstream parties are missing
the point: their group offers not just new personalities and a
new policy mix, but a whole new way of thinking about politics,
giving greater voice to ordinary Spaniards who feel ignored by a
political class derided as "la casta" or "the caste".
Podemos has set up hundreds of local assemblies known as
"circulos" across the country, staging unruly weekly meetings at
which Spaniards can vent the anger built up during worst
economic crisis since World War Two.
"The one thing we all share is the outrage over what's going
on in Spain," said Jose Luis Soriano, a 32-year old unemployed
computer scientist who has been coming to the circulo in the
upscale Madrid neighbourhood of Salamanca since the summer.
The Salamanca circulo now has about 500 members. Each week
about 50 people attend its meetings in a rented private school
classroom. They come from all walks of life and political
backgrounds: pensioners, students, housewives, executives.
"I like the fact that they're open to debate, transparent
and want to change this rotten system," said Soriano.
Those who attend describe the meetings as an experiment in
democracy. There is no leader; members can attend whenever they
like and they vote on everything - from organising a Christmas
contest with local shops to choosing who will be their
representative, to their policy platform in a local election.
Created in January by a group of political science
professors from the Complutense University in Madrid and led by
charismatic 36-year old Pablo Iglesias, the party is tapping
into the sentiment behind the "Indignados" movement of youths
that occupied Spanish squares in 2011.
UNPREDICTABLE
With nearly a third of voters still undecided, Spain's
election, and the impact of Podemos, is still hard to predict.
A Dec. 7 poll in El Pais predicted Podemos would place
second with 25 percent of the vote, just below the Socialists
with 27.7 percent and ahead of Rajoy's PP with 20 percent. A
poll two weeks earlier in El Mundo said Podemos would win with
28.3 percent of the vote, with the PP second.
Polls have shown Podemos taking more votes from the left
than from the right but still eating into both main parties'
support.
Some analysts believe Podemos may have peaked too soon and
could find it hard to translate its early support into votes in
a year's time. Last month it issued new economic plans that
toned down some of its initial radicalism.
Nevertheless, investors are watching the phenomenon closely
in a country where the euro zone crisis of the past three years
has seen political volatility translate swiftly into big swings
in interest rates.
"Companies are racing to issue debt ahead of next year, when
the political horizon is getting cloudy and uncertain," said a
source at one of Spain's biggest companies who asked not to be
identified because he did not want to draw attention to his
firm.
There are clear parallels to the rise of populists in other
crisis-hit southern European countries. In Greece, the far left
Syriza party emerged as the main opposition after the mainstream
Socialists withered. In Italy, the sudden rise of comedian Beppe
Grillo's Five Star Movement scrambled both the left and the
right until Socialist Matteo Renzi emerged as prime minister.
"The most likely scenario after next year's elections will
fall somewhere in between pre-Renzi Italy and today's Greece:
three large blocs - left, right and populists, like in Italy -
with the socialists emerging last - like PASOK in Greece, though
not likely as low," said Eurasia Group analyst Antonio Roldan in
a note to clients.
Rajoy's entourage is betting on fear of instability to lure
back some of the 5 million voters that have abandoned his PP
since 2011. The Socialists expect long-time backers now flirting
with Podemos to balk at the last minute.
Business leaders and some in both parties are hopeful the
two mainstream groups can agree a grand coalition to govern if
necessary, although both have ruled out this scenario for now.
That would give Podemos an opportunity to shake things up
from outside the system, like Syriza and the Five Star Movement,
which have both been kept from power so far but have transformed
debate in Greece and Italy from the opposition benches.
But that is not the scenario that suits Luis Maestre, back
at the Salamanca circulo. A 56-year old civil servant who voted
for the socialists and the communists for 40 years, he now wants
to run for a seat in Madrid town hall under the Podemos banner.
"The system can only be changed from the inside. We want to
seize local, regional and national power. We want to blow over
the political chessboard and move the pieces around."
