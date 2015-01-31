MADRID Jan 31 Tens of thousands marched in
Madrid on Saturday in the biggest show of support yet for
anti-austerity party Podemos, whose surging popularity and
policies have drawn comparisons with Greece's new Syriza rulers.
Crowds chanted "yes we can" and "tic tac tic tac",
suggesting the clock was ticking for the political elite. Many
waved Greek and Republican flags and banners reading "the change
is now".
Podemos ("We Can") was formed just a year ago, but produced
a major shock by winning five seats in elections for the
European Parliament in May. It is currently topping opinion
polls in the run up to local, regional and national elections
this year.
"People are fed up with the political class," said Antonia
Fernandez, a 69-year-old pensioner from Madrid who had come to
the demonstration with her family.
Fernandez, who lives with her husband on a 700-euros-a-month
combined pension cheque said she used to vote for the socialist
party but had lost faith in it because of its handling of the
economic crisis and its austerity policies.
"If we want to have a future, we need jobs," she said.
Spain is emerging from a seven-year economic slump as one of
the euro zone's fastest growing countries, but the exit from
recession has yet to ease the hardship for thousands of
households, in a country where nearly one in four of the
workforce is out of a job.
Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras promised that five years
of austerity, "humiliation and suffering" imposed by
international creditors were over after his Syriza party swept
to victory in a snap election on Jan. 25.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)