* Tens of thousands rally for year-old party on the ascent
* Podemos aims to swallow up other leftist political groups
* Strategy worked for Greece's Syriza, could fail in Spain
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, Jan 31 Tens of thousands marched in
Madrid on Saturday in the biggest show of support yet for
Spanish anti-austerity party Podemos, whose policies and surging
pre-election popularity have drawn comparisons with Greece's new
Syriza rulers.
Crowds chanted "yes we can" or "tic tac tic tac" to suggest
the clock was ticking for Spain's scandal-ridden political
elite. Many waved Greek and Republican flags and banners reading
"the change is now" or "Pablo president".
Podemos ("We Can") was formed just a year ago by university
professor Pablo Iglesias, but produced a major shock by winning
five seats in elections for the European Parliament in May.
Tapping into Spaniards' austerity fatigue and widespread
anger at "la casta", as it calls the country's business and
political elites, it is currently topping opinion polls in the
run-up to local, regional and national elections this year.
"People are fed up with the political class," said Antonia
Fernandez, a 69-year-old pensioner from Madrid who had come to
the demonstration with her family.
Fernandez, who lives with her husband on a
700-euro-($790)-a-month combined pension cheque, said she used
to vote for the Socialist Party but had lost faith in it because
of its handling of the economic crisis and its austerity
policies.
"If we want to have a future, we need jobs," she said.
Spain is emerging from a seven-year economic slump as one of
the euro zone's fastest growing countries. But the exit from
recession has yet to ease the hardship for millions of
households, in a country where nearly one in four of the
workforce remains out of a job.
Addressing the crowd in the Puerta del Sol square in central
Madrid, the 36-year-old, pony-tailed Iglesias said 2015 would be
the "year of change" in Spain.
"The wind of change is starting to blow in Europe," he said
in Greek, as he praised Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras'
first decisions as prime minister.
Tsipras promised that five years of austerity, "humiliation
and suffering" imposed by international creditors were over
after his Syriza party romped to election victory on Jan. 25.
"Who said it was impossible? Greece today has a government
of change. In Greece, more has been done in six days than in
many years," Iglesias said.
SPAIN IS GREECE?
Like Syriza, Podemos hopes to seize power by overturning the
two-party system in place since Spain embraced democracy in the
1970s, and by swallowing up other leftist parties such as the
Socialists and former communists of Izquierda Unida.
Iglesias earlier this month increased pressure on the two
parties by saying Spaniards would be faced with a binary choice
at the next general election: "Podemos or the (ruling
conservative) People's Party." He repeated this on Saturday.
Podemos, in a sign of its ambitions to capture disappointed
socialist voters who had initially been scared by earlier more
radical plans, had already toned down its economic programme in
November last year. With some success.
An official poll carried at the end of 2014 showed that one
in four people who voted for the Socialists in the 2011 general
election would today cast their ballot for Podemos. The rate
would be one in two in the case of Izquierda Unida.
Jose Pablo Ferrandiz, a sociologist who heads the leading
polling firm Metroscopia, said Podemos' strategy was to occupy
the space of social democracy deserted by the socialists and to
use it to win the general elections.
"Spain's electoral law means parties will have to secure
alliances to govern. So if Podemos comes first on the left, the
Socialists will have to decide who they back: the People's Party
in a grand coalition or Podemos," he said.
(Additional reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)