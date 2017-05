Member of Spain’s higher house for the People Party’s (PP) and Valencia’s former mayor Rita Barbera arrives at the Supreme court in Madrid, Spain, to appear before a judge after she was put under formal investigation for alleged money laundering during her time as mayor of... REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Prominent Spanish politician Rita Barbera, 68, has died of a heart attack in Madrid, media reported on Wednesday.

Barbera, a senator in Spain's upper house of Parliament, has been in the public eye over the last year in connection with an investigation in to alleged irregular party financing in the coastal city of Valencia, where she was mayor.

