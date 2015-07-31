MADRID, July 31 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday the 2016 budget would feature a 1 percent increase in civil servants' salaries, the first since 2009, as well as a 0.25 percent hike in public pensions.

Rajoy said Spain still aimed to meet its public deficit target of 2.8 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) next year but would so thanks to an increased tax intake rather than cutting spending, as in previous years. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)