MADRID Oct 29 Spain's incoming Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would name his new cabinet on Thursday after he won a parliamentary vote on Saturday, returning him to power and ending 10 months of political deadlock.

"I will announce the government on Thursday afternoon and they will be sworn in on Friday. I have already spoken with His Majesty the King (Felipe)," he told reporters after the vote.

