MADRID, July 28 Spain's liberal party Ciudadanos
("Citizens") on Thursday said it was ready to take part in a
three-way government with the conservatives and the socialists
in a bid to unblock Spain's seven-month political stalemate.
The party's leader, Albert Rivera, who met the king on
Thursday, said conservative caretaker Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy should step aside if needed to make a deal possible.
Rivera also said that an alternative solution if a three-way
agreement could not found would be for other parties to abstain
to allow a minority government of Rajoy's People's Party.
"There are two options: a strong government built on
consensus or a minority government of the party with the most
votes," Rivera told journalists.
Ciudadanos finished fourth in a June 26 general election,
which like a previous ballot held in December produced a hung
parliament.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Sarah
White)