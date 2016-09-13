MADRID, Sept 13 Spain's Supreme Court said on
Tuesday it would investigate a prominent figure from the
conservative People's Party (PP) for alleged money laundering
offences, as politicians struggling to form a government clash
over corruption cases.
Rita Barbera had been in the public eye for several months
in connection with an investigation into an alleged irregular
party financing scheme in the eastern city of Valencia, where
she used to be mayor. She denies any wrongdoing.
Now a senator in Spain's upper house of parliament, Barbera
- a PP heavyweight praised in the past by party leader and
acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy - has legal protection and
can be judged only by Spain's highest court.
Barbera has previously denied involvement in a money
laundering scheme and said she would collaborate with local
investigations being carried out by the court in Valencia
despite not being obliged to.
But the Supreme Court said in a written ruling on Tuesday
it was now opening an investigation into some of Barbera's
dealings during her 24 years as mayor, after a local judge in
Valencia was disastisfied with her explanations and escalated
the case.
Barbera has not yet been named as a formal suspect. In Spain
investigating magistrates can look into a case and consider
whether to formalise charges, and at a later stage, whether it
should go to trial.
The case is likely to raise pressure on her to step down, at
a time when the PP and other parties are mired in a political
impasse after two inconclusive elections that have left Spain
without a new government for over eight months.
The PP in particular has been tarnished by a series of
corruption cases, and some rivals have refused to back a second
term for Rajoy partly as a result of that.
One newcomer party, liberal Ciudadanos ("Citizens"), lent
its support to Rajoy in a parliamentary confidence vote in
exchange for an anti-corruption pact that envisaged eliminating
legal protection for lawmakers.
Rajoy still lost the vote, however, edging Spain towards a
third election, possibly in December.
Ciudadanos called on Tuesday for the PP to ask Barbera to
resign. Barbera made no public comments on the case.
Spain's acting Justice Minister Rafael Catala, also from the
PP, said Barbera had no reason to step down. "This is the first
part of a legal process. It is not enough to be demanding any
political responsibility," he told journalists.
(Reporting by Maria Vega Paul, Writing by Sarah White)