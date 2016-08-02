MADRID Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday that repeated opposition from the Socialists to his proposals to form a government would prolong the seven-month political stalemate and could prompt a third election.

Following two inconclusive elections in six months, Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez met with Rajoy earlier on Tuesday to discuss the deadlock. Sanchez maintained his party would vote against a conservative-led government in an eventual parliamentary confidence vote, however.

"With this 'no', the situation remains blocked and this takes us to a third election," Rajoy told a news conference, adding that commitments from the Socialists on various policy issues were also needed to form a stable government beyond just an investiture vote.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)