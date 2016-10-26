MADRID Oct 26 Spanish conservative leader Mariano Rajoy, who is expected to be confirmed as Prime Minister this coming weekend, said on Wednesday his minority government aimed to debate a new pensions pact with rival parties as soon as he takes office.

Rajoy, from the centre-right People's Party (PP), said tackling the sustainability of the pensions system would be one of his top priorities, alongside a new education pact and a reform of the regional financing system.

Spain is also under pressure to present a new budget plan for 2017 to Brussels in order to guarantee it can meet public deficit targets for next year, and Rajoy said his government planned to present a new public spending limit to parliament in the coming days.

Rajoy is still far from a majority in parliament and will need support from opposition parties to pass measures. (Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Jesus Aguado)