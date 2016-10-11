MADRID Oct 11 Spain's King Felipe will meet
leaders of all the main political parties Oct. 24 and 25 in the
latest attempt to pick a candidate to form a government after
almost 10 months of political stalemate following two
inconclusive elections.
Under Spanish law, the king acts as a formal broker between
political parties after elections in December and June which
gave no single leader a clear majority.
After the last consultation following the June election,
acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was tasked with finding
parliamentary support to form a government, but lost two
confidence votes in his bid for a second term.
The resignation this month of Socialist party head, Pedro
Sanchez, who blocked Rajoy's reelection in previous votes, may
prompt the traditional left-wing opposition to abstain in a
confidence vote avoiding the need for a third election.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)