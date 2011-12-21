Dec 21 Here is a timeline on Spain's
economy as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was sworn in on
Wednesday after routing the Socialists in last month's polls.
The euro zone's fourth-largest economy has gone from growing
faster than any of its neighbours to stagnation in just three
years and many voters blamed former Socialist Prime Minister
Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero for not reacting quickly enough
when the crisis hit.
March 2008: - Zapatero wins a second term in office with a
small majority in parliament, leaving the Socialists reliant on
regional parties to pass legislation.
- Economy Minister Pedro Solbes cuts the 2008 economic
growth forecast to 2.3 percent from a previous 3.1 percent,
blaming troubles in the real estate sector.
- In 2007 Spain had a public account surplus of over 2
percent of gross domestic product and grew by 3.5 percent. By
2008, the surplus has become a deficit and growth had fallen to
0.9 percent.
Third Quarter 2008: - Spain economy officially enters
recession as a decade-long property and credit bubble bursts.
Early 2009: - Standard & Poor's is the first credit rating
agency to downgrade Spain in January 2009, cutting its treasured
AAA rating by one notch to AA+.
- Elena Salgado takes over as economy minister after Solbes
and Zapatero clash on how to stimulate the economy.
- Like other developed countries, Spain adopts an economic
stimulus plan. It is worth an estimated 5 percent of gross
domestic product, including a 400-euro tax rebate for all
taxpayers, 8 billion euros of infrastructure products and a
2,500-euro 'Baby Cheque' for each newborn.
- The Bank of Spain bails out regional lender Caja
Castilla-La Mancha, the country's first bank rescue.
May-June 2009: - Spain creates a bank bail-out fund, known
as the FROB, with firepower of up to 99 billion euros and urges
weaker savings banks to merge to improve solvency.
- Over the next year, the number of savings banks, which
lent heavily in the property boom, will be cut to 17 from 45.
First Quarter 2010:
- Spain's unemployment rate tops 20 percent for the first
time in nearly 13 years with a record level of 4.6 million
unemployed.
- Spain's economy emerges from an 18-month recession as
exports pick up.
April 2010: - As talks intensify on granting Greece an
economic bailout, attention turns on Spain amid worries over its
massive public deficit -- 11.2 percent of GDP in 2009.
May 2010: - After initially denying Spain was in trouble,
Zapatero announces a slew of austerity measures worth around 1.5
percent of GDP, including wage cuts for civil servants, the end
of the "Baby Cheque" and freezing pension increases.
- Austerity measures passed over the following six months,
including a 2 percentage point rise in Value Added Tax, are
worth an estimated total of 5 percent of GDP.
- The Bank of Spain seizes CajaSur, a tiny savings bank run
by the Roman Catholic Church, spooking investors and helping to
hasten the consolidation of the system.
June 2010: - Spain's cabinet approves a labour market
reform, which is criticized by unions as undermining workers'
rights and by businesses for being too weak. The bill is passed
through parliament in September.
- The reform is expanded over the following year to grant
further hiring-and-firing flexibility for crisis-stricken
companies and changes to collective wage bargaining practices.
July 2010: - Private investment in savings banks is allowed
for the first time, to complement restructuring and merger
processes.
Sept. 2010: - Unions call a general strike to protest at the
reforms and austerity measures, but the impact is limited.
Dec. 2010: - The central government forces the country's 17
autonomous regions, considered the weak link in spending cuts,
to publish more details of their accounts.
- Government raises the tobacco tax, slashes wind power
subsidies and says it will sell stakes in its airport authority
and the state lottery. Both partial privatisations are later
scrapped due to bad market conditions and political pressure.
Jan. 2011: Spain passes pension reform that will gradually
raise the retirement age to 67 from a previous 65.
June 2011: - Zapatero announces general elections will be
held in November instead of the originally planned March 2012.
On the same day, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns
Spain's economy still faces "considerable risks".
Sept. 2011: - Parliament passes a constitutional amendment
which forces future governments to keep a balanced budget during
times of normal economic growth.
Third Quarter 2011: - Economic growth slumps to zero and
most economists see another recession on the horizon. The
jobless rate continues to rise, hitting 21.5 percent, the
highest in 15 years.
Nov. 2011: - Mariano Rajoy's centre-right People's Party
wins an absolute majority in the Nov. 20 elections with voters
punishing the outgoing Socialist government for the worst
economic crisis in generations.
Dec. 2011: - In his first comments since his election
victory, Rajoy calls on all Spaniards to work together to
overcome the debt crisis and promises a new economic policy to
deal with unemployment, more than double the EU average.
-- Rajoy wins a vote of confidence in parliament. A day
earlier, in his first speech to parliament, he promised deep
spending cuts of at least 16.5 billion euros ($21.63 billion) to
bring down Spain's deficit.
-- Rajoy is sworn in on Dec. 21.