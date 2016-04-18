By Maria Vega Paul
| MADRID, April 18
Members of Spanish
anti-austerity party Podemos have rejected joining an alliance
with the left-wing Socialists that includes centrist Ciudadanos,
increasing the chances of a June re-run after an inconclusive
national election in December.
Nearly 90 percent of Podemos ("We Can") members voted
against a government based on a pact between the Socialists and
Ciudadanos ("Citizens"), results released on Monday showed.
Instead Podemos overwhelmingly supported its leader Pablo
Iglesias' call to form a leftist-only alliance, which would cut
out Ciudadanos. That route has been shunned by the Socialists.
Spain's four big parties are running out of time to form an
alliance. A failure to get enough support to agree on a new
prime minister by May 2 would trigger another election.
Neither Podemos, Ciudadanos, the Socialists nor the
centre-right People's Party (PP), which won the most votes in
the Dec. 20 vote, have enough seats to form a government alone.
Support from Podemos was vital for Socialist leader Pedro
Sanchez to get his deal with Ciudadanos done after he failed in
a parliamentary vote in March to win over rival parties.
Other options to form a government look equally unpromising,
with the only workable two-way alliance, between traditional
rivals the PP and the Socialists, further undermined by clashes
between their respective party leaders.
The stalemate has yet to fully derail Spain's economic
recovery from a deep recession, with activity broadly holding up
in the first three months of the year.
But the central bank and analysts have warned that a more
prolonged deadlock would take its toll at a time when the
country is still suffering from more than 20 percent
unemployment and is struggling to rein in its budget deficit.
Most major opinion polls show a new election would do little
to fix the situation and would instead replicate the fragmented
result after newer parties such as Podemos and Ciudadanos made
big inroads for the first time last year.
Spain's King Felipe is due to hold last-ditch talks with
political leaders next week to try to resolve the impasse.
(Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Louise Ireland)