MADRID Dec 23 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy will meet Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday, his
office said, the first of a series of talks between senior
political figures to explore possible pacts after an
inconclusive election on Sunday.
Rajoy's centre-right People's Party (PP) won most votes but
fell way short of a majority as left-wing Podemos and another
newcomer, centrist Ciudadanos (Citizens), ate into the PP's and
the Socialists' traditional supporter base.
Rajoy, who has the first chance to form a new government,
has limited options.
Business-friendly Ciudadanos has said it would abstain in a
parliamentary vote on a new PP administration, but that would
still leave Rajoy's party short of the support it needs to
govern.
It is virtually impossible for Rajoy to stay in power
without the support of the Socialists, or at least their
abstention too.
But several senior Socialist officials have already said the
party should be in opposition and would reject any government
led by Rajoy or the PP.
The Socialists, already haemorrhaging support to Podemos,
will be mindful of what happened to Greece's once powerful
centre-left party, Pasok, which has seen its support plunge
since it joined a coalition led by the centre-right New
Democracy in 2012.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by John Stonestreet)