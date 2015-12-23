* PM Rajoy meets with socialist leader over potential pact
* But socialists reject alliance with conservatives
* Rajoy to meet leaders of newcomer parties next Monday
(Recasts with Socialist leader comments, new meetings)
By Julien Toyer and Blanca Rodríguez
MADRID, Dec 23 Spain's main political parties
outlined conflicting positions on Wednesday on how to form a
viable government in the wake of an inconclusive election on
Sunday, suggesting the negotiations will be complex and
time-consuming.
Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, speaking to the media after
meeting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, said he would reject any
pact that led to a new government with Rajoy or his People's
Party (PP), dashing hopes of a grand coalition of the mainstream
left and right.
On Sunday, Rajoy's centre-right PP won the most votes but
fell far short of a parliamentary majority, while the Socialists
came second. Both lost significant ground to the relatively new
liberal Ciudadanos and left-wing Podemos parties.
Without the backing of the Socialists, or at least their
implicit support via abstentions, it would be impossible for the
PP to form a government with a majority in parliament.
Other combinations are possible but they would require at
least three parties reaching an accord.
"We say 'no' to Rajoy and his policies," Sanchez told a news
conference after the meeting.
"The Socialists will work so that there is a new government,
a government of change, with progressive ideas and capacity for
dialogue," he said.
But he added that he would do everything he could to avoid
fresh elections and that he would back Rajoy on issues such as
terrorism or Spanish unity against the risk of seeing the
northeastern region of Catalonia declaring independence.
Sources briefed on the meeting between Rajoy and Sanchez
said the two did not discuss a pact in detail as the latter made
clear at the start that he would not back the PP and that his
party would instead seek backing from other groups to form a
majority.
Rajoy, who was given the first chance to form a new
government, is now set to meet Ciudadanos' Albert Rivera and
Podemos' Pablo Iglesias next Monday.
Rivera has said Ciudadanos would abstain in a parliamentary
vote on a new PP administration and called on Wednesday for
three-way talks on reforms with the PP and the Socialists.
"We propose a pact between the PP and the PSOE so that
nobody takes advantage of the weakness, uncertainty and
instability to break up this country," he told a news conference
in Madrid.
Podemos reiterated separately that it would not agree to any
pact that would enable Rajoy or the PP to be in government
again.
The party, often seen as a potential fit for a Socialist-led
government, also said it was ready to back an "independent
prestigious figure" as candidate for Prime Minister if Socialist
leader Sanchez did not get the support of his own party to form
an alliance with Podemos.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Blanca Rodriguez, writing by
Paul Day; Editing by John Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson)