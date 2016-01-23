* Inconclusive election has yet to deliver government
* Spanish parties jostling to forge pacts
* Party talks with King Felipe resume on Jan. 27
(Adds quotes, detail, background)
By Sarah White and Emma Pinedo
MADRID, Jan 23 Spain's Socialists told the
centre-right People's Party on Saturday to form a government or
move aside, as politicians jostled for power more than a month
after inconclusive elections.
The People's Party (PP) won the most votes, but not enough
to rule alone and has failed to form an alliance, trading
accusations of stalling and delays with the second-place
Socialists and the new anti-austerity Podemos party.
Four weeks of post-election manoeuvering has left the
country little closer to getting a government, fuelling
uncertainty that could be damaging for Spain's economic recovery
in the long run as key reforms are put on the backburner.
"We believe that (acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of the
PP) is obliged ... to present himself as the candidate to be
invested or to renounce his right to do so for good," the
Socialists said on their website.
They said Rajoy's "wait-and-see" stance was irresponsible
and a ploy to ensure his political survival.
Rajoy deferred a decision on Friday to bring matters to a
head and seek a confidence vote in parliament, saying that for
now he did not have enough backing.
On paper, that could smooth the way for a left-wing
coalition after Podemos offered its backing to the Socialists on
Friday.
But Rajoy's move also heaps pressure on Socialist leader
Pedro Sanchez to try and form a government while he is still not
sure of succeeding and before the PP is firmly out of the
picture, a conundrum he is now seeking to avoid.
Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias' angered many leading
Socialists by suggesting he should serve as deputy prime
minister and putting forward a proposal for the formation of a
cabinet, before the parties had held any talks.
"It's the first time in my life that I've heard (anyone)
offer a deal to form a government that seriously insults the
party you want to make a pact with," the Socialists' last leader
Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba said on Facebook.
Once a candidate seeks the confidence of parliament a
two-month deadline for the formation of a government comes into
effect. A failure to reach a deal within this limit would lead
to a new national election, potentially in May.
"DIGNITY"
Rajoy has been pushing for a German-style 'grand coalition'
with the Socialists and the new pro-market Ciudadanos party,
with little success.
On Saturday he sought to exploit friction within the
Socialist Party by saying it would be indebted to Podemos if the
two tried to form a government.
"To be the Spanish prime minister, it's not good enough to
get there through being mortgaged (to Podemos) or by humiliating
yourself, we need a prime minister with dignity," Rajoy told PP
supporters at an event in Cordoba, southern Spain.
He also had a dig at the Socialists' current leader Pedro
Sanchez for shunning dialogue with the PP.
As recriminations fly between parties, leaders of all
leanings are increasingly defending their attempts to break the
political gridlock.
Spain's political landscape was splintered like never before
in the December ballot amid the rise of Podemos and Ciudadanos,
two parties that had no seats four years ago.
An economic crisis and frustration over high-level
corruption scandals fuelled their success, even as Spain
returned to growth under the PP government.
The Socialists, Podemos and former communists Izquierda
Unida have a combined 161 seats, leaving them still short of a
majority in the 350-seat parliament and meaning they would need
to woo regional parties for backing to govern.
The Socialists, however, have opposed allowing Catalonia to
hold a referendum on secession, and this could remain a sticking
point as it fights to forge pacts.
Parties are due to resume talks with King Felipe on Jan. 27
on forming a new government.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Andrew
Heavens and Clelia Oziel)